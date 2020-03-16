Coronavirus-related cancellations and closings

The following events have been canceled or postponed by organizers, citing concerns surrounding the coronavirus:

Milford events

17th Annual Bug and Bud Festival originally scheduled for April 25. All vendors will be issued a full refund. If there are any questions, please contact director@downtownmilford.org.

City-wide community clean-up scheduled for April 4 will be cancelled.

Shakespeare Day on Thursday, April 16 corresponding with Downtown Miflord’s Third Thursday has also been cancelled

Second Street Players

The Riverfront Theater, located at 2 S. Walnut St. in Milford will be closed to the public until April 5. The SSP Children’s Theater production of “Bedtime Stories” will be postponed until the 2021 season and the auditions scheduled for March 22 and 23 are canceled.

Auditions for “Oliver!,” scheduled for March 29 and 30, will be postponed, with a rescheduled date to be announced.

Modern Maturity Center

Modern Maturity Center is closed for all senior activities. Adult day medical services and Day Break, will remain open.

Meals on Wheels services will continue. If a meal or any other service is needed, call 734-1200. Staff members are available to assist.

Kent County Public Library

Kent County Division of Libraries has suspended all public services. The Kent County mobile library will not be making stops or performing outreach. Visit the library’s Facebook page (KCPLibrary) and/or the Kent County Levy Court website at www.co.kent.de.us for ongoing updates and additional public information as it becomes available

PFLAG meeting

Tuesday’s meeting of PFLAG -Rehoboth Beach has been canceled.

Government Efficiency Accountability Review

The State of Delaware Government Efficiency & Accountability Review (GEAR) public meetings planned in each county over the coming weeks will be postponed until further notice.

The town halls were originally scheduled for March 19, 24, and 30. Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.

Luncheon Bingo

The Luncheon Bingo at the American Legion Post 2 located at 835 South Bay Road, Dover, on Tuesdays will be canceled for March 17 and March 24. At this time, Tuesday bingo will resume on March 31. For information, contact Maryann at 747-7660.

Sussex County Genealogical Society meeting

The SCGS general meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the Lewes Library has been canceled. Future events are undetermined.

Sankofa Cultural Arts Gala

The 2020 Sankofa Cultural Arts Gala scheduled for March 28 at the Modern Maturity Center has been postponed. Additionally, all activities at the Sankofa Inner City Cultural League have been canceled through the rest of this month.

Kent Chapter 850 Vietnam Veterans meeting

The March 19 monthly meeting of Kent County Chapter 850 of the Vietnam Veterans of America has been canceled.

Unitarian Universalists of Central Delaware

Unitarian Universalists of Central Delaware, who meet at 340 N Queen St. in Dover, has canceled all church services at this time.

Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware

Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware, 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway., Lewes, has cancelled in-person Sunday Services for the rest of March. Check uussd.org. for updated information.

Delaware Botanic Garden 2020 season opening

The Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) canceled the March 17 preview celebration and postponed the opening of the 2020 season. March and early April events and programs are canceled.

Kent Chapter 850 Vietnam Veterans public events

The following events by Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America, are canceled.

Vietnam Veterans Day, slated for March 28, at Kent County Veterans Memorial Park in Dover, will be combined with the Memorial Day commemoration on May 25 with a separate announcement. Chapter 850’s annual April 3 fundraising dinner at Felton Fire Hall is canceled. Money for the dinner tickets will be refunded by mail.

Albert Castiglia show

Albert Castiglia show has been canceled at the American Legion Post 2 in Dover for Thursday.

Sussex County library

Sussex County libraries will be closed until further notice. Hours of operation will resume at an appropriate future date based on guidance from public health and emergency management officials. The closure applies to the county-owned Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal (Bethany Beach) libraries, as well as the County’s Bookmobile/Mobile Library.

Harrington Raceway and Casino

The following shows and bands have been canceled have been canceled at Harrington Raceway and Casino:

• March 20 – ZZ–KC – Mar 20

• March 27 – The Fabulous Greaseband

• April 4 – Legends of Sun Records

In addition, the next three weeks of bands scheduled in Bonz Lounge have also been canceled.

• March 18 – Karaoke

• March 20 – Sticky Situation

• March 21 – Route 66

• March 25 – Karaoke

• March 27 – Jim Mitchell

• March 28 – City Groove

• April 1 – Karaoke

• April 3 – Mark Bray

• April 4 – Danny Dolan and First Class