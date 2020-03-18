Coronavirus-related cancellations/postponements

The following events have been canceled or postponed by organizers, citing concerns over the coronavirus crisis:

People’s Church of Dover Sunday service

People’s Church of Dover will not be holding Sunday services for People’s Church until further notice.

Rehoboth Art League campus

The Rehoboth Art League campus will be closed to the public through March 31. All classes through April 5 will be rescheduled. For more information and up to date cancellations and closures, visit www.rehobothartleague.org.

Race for Coach Nic 5K

The Race for Coach Nic scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.

Israel U.M. Church Men’s Day

Israel U.M. Church Annual Men’s Day program for March 22 has been canceled.

USA Dance Dover DE monthly dance

The April 10 USA Dance Dover DE monthly dance is canceled. Dances will resume when health threat has diminished.

Calvary Baptist Church Joy Night

Calvary Baptist Church, Dover; March 28 Joy Night program has been canceled.

Delaware HIV Consortium office services

The Delaware HIV Consortium has closed its offices and will be implementing a remote work policy. They plan to reopen for normal business on April 1, depending upon Public Health guidelines. In the meantime, staff will be available by phone at 654-5471.

Kent County Theatre Guild

Kent County Theatre Guild’s production of “Cliffhanger,” scheduled to start April 24 has been postponed. Their monthly Whoopee programs have also been postponed until further notice.

Smyrna Opera House

The Smyrna Opera House is canceling all performances through May 16 . They are attempting to reschedule these performances. Tickets purchased for the canceled dates will be honored for the new dates. They will be closed to the public through Tuesday, May 19, when they plan to resume normal office hours.

Contact them by leaving a message at 302-653-4236 or e-mail admin@smyrnaoperahouse.org for any questions:

The following performances are canceled and attempts are being made to reschedule:

• Saturday, March 28: The Tales Behind the Tunes – Sinatra 101 Show

• Friday, April 3: Songwriters & Storytellers

• Saturday, April 18: “One Man, One Piano, One Night”- Billy Joel/Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On Tribute

• April 24-26: Dessert Theater- In the Rest Room at Rosenblooms

• May 2: First State Symphonic Band

• May 16: The Ardensingers present Princess Ida