Coronavirus total hits 87 as Carney declares public health emergency

DOVER — Delaware saw its coronavirus case count jump from 56 to 87 on Monday, while Gov. John Carney declared a public health emergency.

The declaration gives Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker more power in the fight to respond to the crisis. The Department of Health and Social Services, along with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, used that to looses restrictions among health care providers, aiming to prevent the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed.

“We’re acting with urgency to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm our hospital system,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. These new orders will help make sure Delaware has the supplies and the health care professionals necessary to respond to COVID-19. I want to thank all of Delaware’s health care workers who are on the front lines of our response. We owe you all a debt of gratitude.

“We need everyone’s help. Delawareans should follow basic hygiene practices and stay home unless it’s essential to go out for work, or for the health and well-being of your family. We’ll get through this, but we all need to pitch in and take this threat seriously.”

Of the 87 coronavirus cases, 58 are in New Castle County, 20 are in Sussex County and nine are in Kent County.

The governor on Sunday issued an order instructing non-essential businesses to close and Delawareans to stay at home except for necessary activities. It goes into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m.