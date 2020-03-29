Couple gives $50,000 to help Beebe with in-house COVID-19 testing

LEWES — Scott and Tracy Sipprelle gave $50,000 to Beebe’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The couple, who own a home in Lewes, wanted to support Beebe in an effort to allow the healthcare system to purchase the necessary technology and testing equipment that would allow Beebe to test for COVID-19 at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

“Beebe is working to ensure the optimal process for screening and testing as many Sussex County resident as possible for COVID-19. This way, we can develop the best methods for illness prevention as well as plans for the expected surge of critically ill patients. The support we receive from Scott and Tracy Sipprelle will help equip team Beebe with the needed equipment to combat this pandemic and save lives in Sussex County,” said Dr. David Tam, President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.

The Sipprelles’ donation was to Beebe’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was started to help purchase medical equipment, supplies, and costs directly associated with patient care, enabling team members to continue to do what it takes to keep patients and staff safe.

“The Beebe Medical Foundation is so grateful to Scott and Tracy for making a major gift to jumpstart our newly established COVID 19 Relief Fund. They have been strong and loyal 1916 Club Members, donating every year to Beebe since they purchased their home,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “Realizing that our expenses are increasing exponentially, they reached out immediately to help. No doubt, their gift will inspire others to make a contribution. We are all in this fight together. Every gift counts no matter what the size, and no matter if you are a full-time resident or summer friend. If there ever was a time to make a financial gift to your community nonprofit hospital; the time is now as we are in the midst of fighting a pandemic.”

Beebe Healthcare has three campuses: the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, which houses the medical center; the Rehoboth Beach Health Campus; and coming in 2020, the South Coastal Health Campus.

For information on financial donations, visit www.beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief. For details on donating supplies, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.