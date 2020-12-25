COVID-19 cases continue to increase on Christmas

WILMINGTON — On Christmas Day, the Department of Public Health announced 635 additional cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The number is down from the 1,043 new positive cases announced last Friday and the all-time high of 1,071 cases announced on Dec. 11. Still, before mid-November, single-day increases in the number of positive cases statewide rarely passed 300.

Although DPH didn’t add any new deaths to their count between Wednesday and Thursday, they did announce three deaths on Christmas Day.

The three people who died were aged between 53 and 80. All were New Castle County residents with underlying conditions. None of them lived in a long-term care facility.

Currently, 404 people are hospitalized with the virus statewide. Of those hospitalized, 62 are in critical condition.

Case rates remain especially high in certain New Castle and Sussex county ZIP codes.

In the ZIP codes around Delmar, Selbyville and Frankford, infection rates are at 795.5, 824.3 and 859.7 cases per 100,000 people for the period between December 19 and Christmas.

Over the same period, the ZIP codes around Christiana and New Castle had rates of 701.7 and 724 cases per 100,000 residents.

At the same time, positive case rates are lower in some New Castle County locales and in the middle of the state.

The ZIP codes around Hockessin, parts of Wilmington and Edgemoor have rates of 391, 372.6 and 378.4 positive cases per 100,000 residents respectively.

The Milford area has a rate of just 360.9 cases per 100,000 residents while the ZIP code around Ellendale has the lowest rate in the state with 350.5 positive cases per 100,000 residents.