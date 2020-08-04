COVID-19 cases pass 15,000 mark in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware again reported no new COVID-19 related deaths and only 40 current hospitalizations due to the virus, according to data released by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Monday.

The 40 hospitalizations is a decrease of three compared to the day prior. It set another mark as the lowest number of current hospitalizations since data became available in March.

Of those 40, nine are considered critical. The total number of COVID0-19 related deaths remained at 585.

The DPH announced 108 new COVID-19 cases in Delaware on Monday. This pushed the state over the 15,000-mark as total cases are now at 15,055.

The percentage of positive tests reported by the DPH on Monday was 3.9% — dropping for the second day in a row. The seven-day average meanwhile is at 4.6%.

The DPH announced an additional 32 recoveries, bringing that total to 8,267. There were also 2,642 people who tested negative, according to the DPH, as that total increased to 172,604,

All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Sunday.