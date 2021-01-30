COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend in Delaware

DOVER – Current COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend downward in Delaware, with the state reporting 17 less from the day before on Saturday.

The latest daily report by the Division of Public Health cited 303 persons in the hospital, including 43 who were critically ill. The number of critically ill patients decreased by three.



The number of hospitalizations stood at 456 on Jan. 19.



Three more deaths were reported, upping the state’s total to 1,081 since March. There have been 573 deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities.



Delaware’s Personal Protective Equipment inventory status remains stable in all categories, according to the DPH. Two weeks-plus of supplies are available, including fluid resistant gowns and isolation gowns, glasses and goggles, isolation and procedural-ear loop masks, surgical masks, face shields, gloves and N95 masks.