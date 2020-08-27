COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to creep up in Del.

DOVER — COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the third straight day and are at their highest point since July 29, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported today.



Hospitalizations rose by seven to 57, the DPH said in its daily report, which reflects data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. The seven additional hospitalizations come one day after the state saw an increase of 10.



It is the first time the state has had more than 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations since there were 69 on July 29.



Of the current 57 hospitalizations, 15 are considered critical.



There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the daily report, as the total number of deaths remained at 604. New Castle County has had the most deaths with 300, Sussex County follows with 195, and Kent County has recorded 109.



The DPH announced 60 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 16,976. Due to a data review of the DPH’s surveillance system, which removed duplicate cases or cases from other states, the total number of cases decreased compared to the day prior.



New Castle County leads the way with 7,927 cases, Sussex County is next with 6,208, Kent County has had 2,566 cases, and there are 275 cases where the county is not yet known, according to the DPH.



The percentage of positive tests for the data released today was 5.7% — the highest number since it was also 5.7% on Aug. 20. The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests increased to 4.6%.



The DPH announced 51 recoveries, bringing that total to 9,101.



There were also an additional 974 people who tested negative, as that total increased to 211,083.