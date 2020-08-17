COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 30

DOVER — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Delaware have dropped under 30 for the first time, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report today.



There are currently 29 hospitalizations due to the virus, a decrease of one compared to the day prior. It is the third day in a row the state has set a new record low for COVID-19-related hospitalizations.



Seven of the 29 hospitalizations are considered critical.



The DPH also announced no new COVID-19-related deaths, the fifth consecutive day with no new deaths. Delaware’s COVID-19-related death toll stayed at 593.



There were 85 new positive cases of the virus, an increase of 23 compared to the day prior and the second straight day the state saw an increased amount of cases.



Delaware has now recorded 16,536 positive COVID-19 cases. New Castle County has seen the most with 7,580 cases, Sussex County has recorded 6,197, Kent County has had 2,496, and there are 263 cases where the county is not yet known.



All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Sunday.



The percentage of persons testing positive was 3.7%, and the seven-day rolling average increased to 4.5%.



The DPH said an additional 42 people were marked as recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 8,713. There were also 2,168 people who tested negative as that total moved to 196,102.



The Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced five testing sites in Kent and Sussex counties for the rest of this week:

• Tuesday at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Wednesday at Greater Life Christian Church in Dover from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Wednesday at Crossroad Christian Church in Dover from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Friday at Milford High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



A full list of testing sites can be found at de.gov/gettested. As of today, the website now includes typical result turnaround times for the locations listed.