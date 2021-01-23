COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to lowest point in three weeks

DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware dropped to its lowest point in three weeks, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update on Friday.

There were 420 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide — the lowest amount since there were 412 on Jan. 1. The state experienced a record number of hospitalizations with 474 less than two weeks ago on Jan. 12.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 28 compared to the day prior. The largest drop came in New Castle County, which fell by 12, down to 225 hospitalizations.

Both Kent County and Sussex County recorded decreases of eight compared to the day prior. The DPH is reporting 114 hospitalized with the virus in Sussex County — the previous day’s total of 122 was a county record. Kent County, meanwhile, is at 81 hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those 420 statewide hospitalizations, 59 cases are considered critical. All hospitalizations numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

The DPH did not report any new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday as the total number remained at 1,027. There were 714 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative number to 73,233 with a total of 492,472 persons testing negative since March 11.

Delaware received an additional 6,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the DPH announced Friday on its vaccine tracker. According to the DPH’s tracker, the state has received a total of 96,325 based on what has been reported in the state’s immunization information system DelVAX.

There have been 54,760 doses of vaccine administered statewide and 41,565 doses remaining in the state’s inventory, using data in DelVAX as of Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Delaware is still dealing with reporting delays for its vaccine data as the DPH states, “More doses have been administered than are showing up on the vaccine tracker. This is because of healthcare provider delays in reporting doses administered to DelVAX. Doses remaining, therefore, is likely to be lower than is shown.”