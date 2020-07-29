COVID-19 hospitalizations highest for month

SMYRNA — COVID-19-related hospitalizations reached their highest mark this month, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report Wednesday.



Hospitalizations stand at 68, an increase of six compared to the previous day. Of those 68 hospitalizations, 15 are considered critical.



The 68 hospitalizations are the highest since there were 72 on June 28.



Hospitalizations had been dropping until the last week and a half. Back on July 18, hospitalizations, at 47, were at the lowest they had been since the DPH started doing its daily report.



While the increase in hospitalizations has happened over the last week and a half, Delaware is still nowhere near where it was a few months ago. Hospitalizations haven’t surpassed the 100 mark since June 11, and they were consistently in the high 200s during mid-May.



The DPH reported 130 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday and announced one new COVID-19 related death. New cases of the virus were in the triple digits for the seventh time in the last 10 days.



Delaware has now seen 14,602 positive COVID-19 cases, while its overall death toll increased to 581.



The death announced Wednesday was a 67-year-old individual from Sussex County with no underlying health conditions, according to the DPH.



The percentage of positive tests for Wednesday’s data was 5.4% — the highest mark since July 20 and an increase of 1.2% compared to the day prior. But the seven-day rolling average remained in good shape at 4.2%, which is under the recommended mark of 5% by the World Health Organization.



New Castle County has still seen the most COVID-19 cases with 6,682. Sussex County follows with 5,575, Kent County has had 2,142, and there are 203 cases where the county is not yet known.



New Castle County accounted for 94 of the 130 new cases announced Wednesday.



The DPH added 32 more recoveries, upping the total of recovered cases to 8,108. The DPH also announced 2,270 people who tested negative, bringing that total to 162,414.



All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.