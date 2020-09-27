COVID-19 numbers trend upward, no new deaths announced by DPH

DOVER – The overall number of positive cases of COVID-19 announced by the Division of Public Health (DPH) were trending upwards on Sunday. However, there were no new deaths reported due to the coronavirus, as Delaware’s total number of deaths related to the virus remained at 633.

The DPH reported 104 new positive cases on Sunday, which raised the overall total of those infected with the coronavirus in the state to 20,260. A total of 1,284 of the overall cases — and 375 of the deaths — were residents of long-term healthcare facilities.

All coronavirus statistics released by the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

New Castle County, which had 77 positive cases in Sunday’s tally, holds the most COVID-19 cases in Delaware with 10,106 positive cases, followed by Sussex County (6,740) and Kent County 2,925.

The 18- to 34-year-old age bracket still reports the most coronavirus cases within the state at 6,561, after adding 46 new cases in the latest statistics. They are followed by the 35-49 age bracket with 4,746 positive cases.

In addition, three more individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware, the DPH said, which increased the total of those hospitalized with the coronavirus to 60. A total of 16 of those cases are considered critical, an increase of six from the day prior.

The DPH said 10,557 individuals are considered recovered from the virus and 261,764 individuals have testive negative.

