COVID-19 numbers trending in positive direction

May 24th, 2020

SMYRNA – The statistics and case numbers surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Delaware continue to trend is a mostly positive direction, according to figures released by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Sunday.

There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, which brought the total number of those who have succumbed to the coronavirus to 326, and 119 new cases were reported as of 6 p.m. on Saturday. The number of people hospitalized by the virus only increased by one since Friday to 211.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients increased by 144 from Friday to a total of 4,598, which helped lower the number of active cases to 3,885, which is the lowest level in nearly 10 days.

