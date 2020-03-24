COVID-19 response: Sussex County suspends all public hearings indefinitely

GEORGETOWN – Sussex County government will suspend public hearings for ordinances, land use applications and other matters requiring citizen input until further notice, yet another example of the extreme measures being employed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak affecting Delaware and the nation.

Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent and Sussex County Administrator Todd F. Lawson announced Tuesday that public hearings already scheduled for the county council, planning and zoning commission and board of adjustment will be suspended indefinitely, and no new hearings will be scheduled for any county public body at this time.

The county’s action Tuesday follows Delaware Gov. John C. Carney’s amended State of Emergency, specifically the ‘stay-at-home’ order issued for citizens that began Tuesday morning and is in effect through at least May 15 or until the public health threat has passed.

Meetings of the three Sussex County bodies will continue, as needed, in order for general business and other matters that have moved through the public hearing process to proceed.

The public will not be permitted entry to any meetings, as permitted by emergency gubernatorial authority. However, all meetings will be broadcast live, and archived, on the county’s website at www.sussexcountyde.gov.

The public is urged to monitor the county website for updates on future meetings and agendas.

Meantime, Sussex County offices remain operational, but closed to the public. Only those individuals needing to drop off or pick up critical documents are permitted entry to the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown during regular weekday business hours.

Millsboro tweaks some employee work schedules

In response to Gov. Carney’s recent order concerning the coronavirus, the town of Millsboro is tweaking its workforce scheduling.

Effective immediately until further notice, some town ofemployees will be “working from work” for an average of 20 hours per “pay week” and “from home” for the remainder, Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson announced Tuesday morning.

Many town employees, however, will continue working from work for 40 hours or more each week.

Millsboro Town Hall will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Building-permit-related and other services will be provided via the drive-through window located on the Mitchell Street side of the Millsboro Town Center, at 322 Wilson Highway.

The goal is to maintain close-to-normal operations, Mr. Hudson said.

Customers are encouraged to use the town’s website, www.millsboro.org, to make payments.

The CALEA-accredited Millsboro Police Department will continue to provide services around the clock, and the town’s water and sewer employees will continue to report during normal business hours and whenever needed.

“As an incredibly business-friendly city – after, of course, doing its part to keep its employees and town residents safe – Millsboro wants to do what it can to help developers, contractors and others continue to move forward with their projects during this economically-challenging period,” said Mr. Hudson. “At a time when many organizations are shutting down completely – sometimes out of necessity – we believe the city’s current and future business community will appreciate the town of Millsboro’s efforts and will remember them when the economy inevitably starts booming again.”