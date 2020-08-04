During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

COVID-19 testing canceled at three Walgreens stores

Aug 4th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

The Delaware Division of Health and Social Services reported that because of the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, Division of Public Health/Walgreens COVID-19 testing was canceled for today.

Testing had been scheduled to take place at the three pilot sites: Bridgeville, 9202 Commercial Centre Drive; Dover, 1215 S. State St. and Middletown, 700 S. Ridge Ave.

