COVID-19 testing events set for Middletown, Dover

May 18th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – The State of Delaware will be holding two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events this week, one in Middletown and another in Dover.

The Middletown testing event will be held Thursday at Middletown High School at 120 Silver Lake Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Dover testing event is scheduled to take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles at 303 Transportation Circle.

Those interested in either COVID-19 testing events should pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com. Pre-registering is strongly recommended to reserve your place and reduce time. Limited on-site registration will be available.

