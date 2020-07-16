COVID-19 testing no longer available at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus in Milford

MILFORD — COVID-19 testing is no longer available at the Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus in Milford.

Although the Delaware Department of Health’s coronavirus website still had the Sussex campus as a location in Milford where drive-thru testing was available with a referral as late as Thursday afternoon, the final day drive-through COVID-19 testing was available there was last Friday.

“We are currently not testing in Milford any longer,” said Dina Perry, Bayhealth Hospital’s vice president of physician services. “As of last week, we pulled back to just doing the testing in Dover,” at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Ms. Perry identified staffing concerns and construction at the Sussex County campus as the main reasons Bayhealth decided to roll back its Milford testing operation.

“One of the benefits of having testing and utilizing our staffing here is that we did not need to lay off any staff or furlough any of our employees, meaning we had… people from all over different departments working at the drive-throughs and with our coronavirus management team,” she said.

But now that Bayhealth has started resuming normal operations, many of those who had been reassigned to the testing program have returned to the work they were doing before the pandemic.

As others in Delaware have returned to work, Ms. Perry said the construction of the new Nemours duPont Pediatrics Building has resumed on the site where Bayhealth was conducting testing in Milford.

“With the construction and everything happening, it just wasn’t a sustainable location,” she said.

Now, Ms. Perry said all Bayhealth’s COVID-19 testing is being done from a central site at the Kent County campus in Dover.

“We think we have a really great process in place,” she said, “but we really don’t have the bandwidth to do two locations at the same time.”