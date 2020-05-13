Delaware COVID-19 total nears 7,000, with 10 additional deaths

DOVER — Delaware’s coronavirus count jumped by 211 in the latest update, bringing the total to 6,952, the Division of Public Health said Wednesday. With 10 new deaths, the state has now seen 247 fatalities related to COVID-19.

According to DPH, 282 people were hospitalized as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. In all, 2,942 Delawareans have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

Nearly 48 percent of the cases have involved residents of Sussex County, even though it has just 24 percent of the state’s population.

In all, Sussex has seen 3,336 total cases, while there have been 2,496 involving New Castle County and 1,084 involving Kent County. The address for 36 people with the virus has not yet been identified.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area, with 4.8 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code have tested positive.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11. There were 5,938 cases and 193 deaths one week ago.

As of April 14, four weeks before the latest data, there were 2,026 cases and 43 deaths.

About .7 percent of Delawareans, or seven people for every 1,000 individuals in the state, have tested positive for the virus.

In addition to county of residence, the coronavirus totals can be broken down by age, sex and race.

Statewide, Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 22 to 103, according to DPH.

Of the 247 deaths, 200 came in individuals 65 or older, with just 13 involving people younger than 50.

There have been 3,795 cases and 129 deaths involving females and 3,135 cases and 1118 deaths involving males. Twenty-two cases involve people of currently unknown sex.

By race, there have been 1,932 cases and 63 deaths involving non-Hispanic blacks, 1,873 cases and 145 deaths involving non-Hispanic whites, 1,866 cases and 18 deaths involving Hispanics or Latinos, 106 cases and one death involving Asians or Pacific Islanders and 287 cases and three deaths involving people from another race or multiple races. In 788 instances and 17 deaths, race is unknown.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are more than seven times less likely than Hispanics and three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19.

There have been 34,753 total tests, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

The division has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the CDC, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and exposed but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to DPH.

As usual, the agency did not release additional details about the cases Wednesday, citing health privacy laws.