COVID cases climb for young adults

DOVER — Wednesday marked the largest gap between the two age groups with the most positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

The 18-34-year-old age group has seen a total of 4,755 positive COVID-19 cases. That is 1,073 more than cases among the 35-49-year-old demographic, the next highest age group.

The group of 18-34-year-olds makes up 31% of Delaware’s total number of COVID-19-cases, according to numbers provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).

The numbers are similar by county as 18-34-year-olds have comprised 32% of cases in Sussex County, 31% of cases in New Castle County and 27% of cases in Kent County — topping the list of number of cases in each county.

In terms of rate of positive cases per age group, measured per 10,000 people, 18-34-year-olds surpassed the 35-49-year-old age group on July 15 and has remained above all it and other groups ever since.

As of Wednesday’s data, the 18-34-year-old demographic has a rate of 223.8 positive tests per its population compared to a rate of 216.3 by the 35-49-year-old age group.

Gov. John Carney has recently pointed out the spike in the 18-34-year-olds age group throughout his weekly press briefings. It corresponds with increased testing at the Delaware beaches after a surge of cases in early July, which was attributed to senior week parties plus outbreaks in the bar and restaurant community at the beaches.

“Right around July 1 you see a real uptick,“ Gov. Carney said at his press briefing this Tuesday.

Another possibility for the recent rise in numbers among the 18-34-year-old demographic is the age group had a late start with testing, based on data provided by the DPH.

Back on April 23, 18-34-year-olds were fourth in rate of positive cases per age group — behind 35-49-year-olds, 50-64-year-olds and those 65-years-old or over.

Since then, the state has increased the amount of testing available and has encourage everyone to get tested, not just the most vulnerable populations or those feeling symptoms.

As of a result, 18-34-year-olds have tested positive 3,894 times since April 23. The age group recorded 1,285 new positive cases in July alone.

Still, the 18-34-year-old age group has one of the lowest death rate of any age group with only 12 COVID-19 related deaths from its 4,755 cases, which makes up 2% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Delaware. The 65-year-old and over age group has experienced 490 of Delaware’s 587 COVID-19 related deaths.

Statewide, Delaware has seen a total of 15,296 positive COVID-19 cases.

The DPH reported 59 new positive cases on Wednesday, the second day in a row new cases have decreased. The DPH also announced an additional 100 cases which were added to previous days due to reporting delays.

Current COVID-19 related hospitalizations stand at 47, an increase of five compared to the day prior, with four current hospitalizations considered critical. The DPH announced no new deaths as that number stayed at 587.

Percentage of positive tests were at 4.6% and the seven-day rolling average remained at 4.7%.

There were 1,233 people who tested negative, according to the DPH, bringing that total to 175,404. The DPH also announced an addition 36 people recovered from the virus, upping Delaware’s total recoveries to 8,339.

All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.