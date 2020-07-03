COVID cases continue to rise in Delaware but hospitalizations fall

SMYRNA — New COVID-19 cases continue to rise, yet hospitalizations keep falling.

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 192 additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as well as two additional fatalities related to COVID-19 on Friday in its daily update. All numbers are as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

While the total cumulative number of positive cases has increased by 192 compared to the day prior, 159 new positive cases were reported to DPH on Thursday. The remaining 33 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days, but processed by DPH on Thursday.

It was the second day in a row the state recorded more than 100 new cases.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stand at 57 — the lowest total since the DPH started reporting hospitalizations. Hospitalizations decreased by 10 from Wednesday’s data to Thursday’s.

Of those currently hospitalized, 13 are listed as critically ill.

The two most recent deaths announced by the DPH ranged in age from 66 to 80. One individual was female, and one was male. Both were long-term care residents of Kent County who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 512 Delawareans have now passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Of those deaths, 245 were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County, and 175 were from Sussex County.

The state’s overall positive vases is nearing the 12,000 mark as the 192 positives pushed the total to 11,923. Meanwhile, a total 106,420 tests have been negative and 6,692 have recovered.

The DPH also updated its long-term care statistics on Friday.

There have been a total of 1,154 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 334 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19 according to the DPH’s release. The total number of cases among long-care residents has decreased since last week as a result of removing duplicate records from the data surveillance system, the DPH said.

Due to the transition to a new data system, DPH is not able to provide an update on the total number of positive cases and deaths among staff members of Delaware long-term care facilities at this time.

The Delaware Department of Correction announced Friday it is tracking a new cluster of positive cases among the inmate population at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, which marks the first sign of the disease at SCI since the pandemic started in early March.

After three inmates at SCI this week showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection and tested positive, the DOC immediately initiated contact tracing to identify, isolate and proactively test individuals who came into sustained contact with these inmates. As a result, an additional 22 inmates have tested positive, the DOC said.

“This is why we continue to contact trace, proactively test, and closely monitor our inmate population as part of our comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation strategy to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said in a statement.

Of the 25 current COVID-positive inmates across Delaware’s correctional system, 17 are asymptomatic and eight are symptomatic, according to the DOC. Twenty-three have been transferred to the JTVCC COVID-19 Treatment Center, while two are being treated in stable condition in area hospitals.

Currently nine DOC staff across all DOC facilities and one healthcare contractor assigned to a DOC facility have tested positive for COVID-19, while 87 DOC staff and healthcare contractors assigned to DOC facilities have recovered from the illness, the DOC said.