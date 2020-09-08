COVID cases in Delaware remains mostly static

DOVER — Delaware’s COVID-19 data saw little change Monday, for the most part. Although there were 206 new cases, bringing the total to 18,249, authorities said that jump is partially due to a glitch of sorts.

“The Division of Public Health identified a technical issue that caused approximately 175-200 positive cases to be omitted from the state’s cumulative positive case count,” the Division of Public Health said.

“All of these cases were processed through the state’s contact tracing program, however, they were not captured in the state’s statistical reporting here. The technical issue was resolved, and as DPH works to add these cases to the state’s tallies, you may notice an increase in the cumulative number of positive cases displayed over the coming days.”

There have been 209 deaths, with 9,847 people having recovered. Fifty-three individuals were hospitalized, with 14 critically ill, per DPH.

The number of hospitalizations has seen an uptick over the past three weeks but is still a fraction of the high of 337 from late April. Delaware has reported just nine coronavirus deaths over the previous four weeks.

In total, 252,602 Delawareans — approximately a quarter of the population in the state — have been tested.

New Castle County has had 8,656 cases and 303 deaths, but residents of Sussex County are more than twice as likely to have tested positive for COVID. Sussex has had 6,420 cases and 196 deaths.

Kent County has had 2,720 cases and 110 deaths.

Less than 7% percent of cases have involved residents of long-term care centers even though that subgroup makes up almost 61% of deaths (369).

Eighty-three percent of deaths (equivalent to five out of six) have involved a Delawarean 65 or older even though seniors make up only 16% of cases. Just 4% of fatalities have been in people under age 50, including no COVID-attributed deaths in anyone younger than 18.

Women make up 54% of cases and 53% of deaths.

White individuals make up 36% of cases but 64% of deaths, while Hispanic/Latino Delawareans account for 24% of cases and 8% of deaths. Per capita, however, Hispanic/Latino residents are five times more likely than white ones to have had COVID.