COVID community testing sites announced for this week

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations.

Registration for the following testing sites can be done at delaware.curativeinc.com. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

Kent County

• Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East Street, Clayton, DE 19938).

• Tuesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Holy Trinity UAME Church on New Street (101 S. New Street, Dover, DE 19904).

• Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934).

• Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Whatcoat UMC Dover (341 Saulsbury Road, Dover, DE 19904).

• Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mt. Enon Baptist Church (600 N Church Street, Milford, DE 19963).

• Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: New Beginnings AME (216 Market Street, Frederica, DE 19946).

Sussex County

• Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971).

• Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE 19933).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale, DE 19941).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N Central Ave, Laurel, DE 19956).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary (120 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970).

• Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary (120 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE 19970).

• Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939).

• Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971).

• Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood, DE 19950).

• Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Delaware Gospel Assembly (16526 Seashore Hwy, Georgetown, DE 19947).

• Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades, DE 19973).