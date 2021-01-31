COVID community testing sites announced for this week

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware for the upcoming week week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

“We’ve vaccinated more than 92,000 Delawareans, and we’re working hard to expand access to as many Delawareans as possible,” said Gov. Carney in a press release. “But we cannot forget the basic public health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, and get tested to know your COVID-19 status.”

Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.

Registration for the following sites can be done by visiting delaware.curativeinc.com.

Kent County

• Today 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Rd, Camden, DE 19934).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Clayton Fire Company (300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938).

• Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Harrington Fire Department (20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952).

• Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Hartly Fire Department (2898 Arthursville Rd, Hartly, DE 19953).

Sussex County

• Today 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971).

• Today 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Woodbridge Middle School (307 S Laws St, Bridgeville, DE 19933).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main St, Ellendale, DE 19941).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N Central Ave, Laurel, DE 19956).

• Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Indian River High School (29772 Armory Rd, Dagsboro, DE 19939).

• Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Lord Baltimore Elementary (120 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970).

• Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Delaware Tech Georgetown Campus – Parking Lot ‘A’ (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947).

• Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Agape Temple Int Ministries (40 Schulze Road, Greenwood, DE 19950).

• Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971).

• Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center – Trailer (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood, DE 19950).

• Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Lewes Fire Department – Station 2 (32198 Janice Rd, Lewes, DE 19958).

• Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th St, Blades, DE 19973).