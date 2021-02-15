COVID hospitalization number continues to decline

DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware has dropped to its lowest mark since Nov. 26.



The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in its daily update Monday, reflecting data as of Sunday at 6 p.m. COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 16 compared to the day prior.



The last time hospitalizations were at 200 or below was Nov. 26, when the number was at 187.



COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a downward trend since peaking at 474 on Jan. 12. They dropped by 54 compared to six days ago and 132 compared to 13 days ago.



Of the 200 hospitalized in the DPH’s most recent report, 19 cases are considered critical.



Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is also at its lowest point in several months, down to 5.6% in Monday’s report. That is the lowest it has been since Nov. 20, when it was also 5.6%.



That number peaked at 10.4% on Jan. 5 and was still above 7% during the first week of February. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of under 5%.



The current figure of 5.6% is as of Friday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.



The DPH reported no new COVID-19-related deaths and 245 new positive cases of the virus in Monday’s report. As of Sunday at 6 p.m., there have been a total of 1,283 COVID-19-related deaths and 83,239 positive cases.



According to the DPH’s vaccine tracker, 151,739 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, using information as of Sunday at 11:59 p.m. in the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX. The DPH is reporting 10,311 doses of vaccine remaining of the 162,050 received from the federal government, with another shipment expected early this week.