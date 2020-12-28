COVID hospitalization number ends dayslong decrease; third-highest level reported

DOVER — After several days of continued decrease, the number of individuals in Delaware hospitalized due to COVID-19 bounced back up to its third-highest total of all time Monday.



Hospitalizations increased by 25 compared to the day prior. The total is at 428, as of Sunday at 6 p.m., 26 less than the state’s highest mark of 454, which was set Dec. 22.



Of the 428 currently hospitalized, 60 are considered to be critical, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.



New Castle County and Kent County both experienced increases in their hospitalizations, while Sussex County stayed the same compared to the day prior.



Kent County went up by seven to 95 hospitalizations, one off its all-time high of 96. New Castle County, meanwhile, increased by 17 to 256, 13 away from its record of 269.



Sussex County’s hospitalizations remained unchanged at 77.



The DPH announced one new COVID-19-related death in Monday’s report, bringing the state’s total to 898. The most recent death was a 72-year-old New Castle County resident, who had underlying health conditions and was a resident of a long-term care facility, the DPH said.



Long-term care residents have made up 484 of the state’s 898 total COVID-19-related deaths — 53.9%.



There were 444 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the DPH’s report, increasing the state’s total to 55,488 since March 11.



The state’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests has stayed on a downward trend for the past week. The number is at 8.7%, three-tenths of a percentage point less than the previous day’s data.



That figure is as of Friday at 6 p.m., due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.