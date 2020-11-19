COVID hospitalizations continue to climb in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb and are now at the highest point since late May.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 165 individuals hospitalized with the virus, reflecting data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. That number increased by 12 compared to the day prior and is the most COVID-19 hospitalizations since May 29.

Of the current 165 hospitalized, 30 are considered critical, according to the DPH.

New Castle County tops the state with 98 hospitalizations — its number has increased by 38 over the last five days. Sussex County is next with 41 hospitalized while Kent County has 26.

Delaware surpassed the 30,000-mark for positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s report. There were 377 new positives, which brings the total amount of positive cases to 30,153.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new positive cases increased to an all-time high of 371.6 new cases per day.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests rose by one full percentage point compared to the day prior.

The statistic is now at 6.5% which is the highest it has been since June 7. Delaware has been over the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% for the last six days worth of data.

The increase happened thanks to 12.5% of the tests being positive in Monday’s data. That is the most recent day of data for percentage of positive tests due to the fact there two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

For Monday’s test data, the 12.5% positivity rate corresponds to a day where there were 353 new cases. It is only the second time since the start of June Delaware has had a percent-positive result above 10% for a single day.

All counties saw elevated rates of positivity to make up Monday’s mark of 12.5%. The highest was Sussex County with 13.8%, followed by New Castle County’s 13.2% and Kent County’s 10.3%.

Sussex County is posting the highest percent-positive rate in the state with a seven-day rolling average of 7.6% for percentage of tests which are positive. New Castle County’s seven-day rolling average is 6.6% while Kent County’s is 6%.

The DPH reported no new additional COVID-19 related deaths in Thursday’s report, leaving that number at 742.