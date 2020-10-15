COVID hospitalizations decrease, but number of critically ill rises

DOVER — The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased, but the number of critically ill patients increased, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report today.



DPH also announced one new COVID-19-related death today, pushing the state’s total to 661. The most recent death was a 76-year-old individual from New Castle County, who had an underlying health condition and was a resident of a long-term care facility.



Long-term care center residents have made up 388 of Delaware’s 661 COVID-19-related deaths (58.7%). New Castle County has recorded the most overall deaths with 330, followed by Sussex County’s 212 and Kent County’s 118.



There are currently 111 individuals in Delaware’s hospitals with COVID-19, as that total dropped by five compared to the day prior. Hospitalizations broke the 100 mark Oct. 7 and have stayed in triple digits since then.



The number of those in the hospital has been steadily rising, since reaching an all-time low of 29 on Aug. 16.



Of the 111 currently hospitalized, 28 are considered critical, according to DPH. That is an increase of six compared to the day prior.



Sussex County’s hospitalizations stayed the same compared to the day prior at 35. The county had only 11 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Oct. 2.



Kent County’s number of individuals hospitalized remained at seven, as it has for two weeks.



A drop of five hospitalizations occurred in New Castle County, going from 74 to 69.



DPH also announced 90 new positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the state’s total to 22,560.



The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests stayed at 2.6%. Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive also was unchanged at 5.4%.



DPH is now reporting positivity rates both ways: In percentage of persons testing positive, each person is only counted once, regardless of how many times they have been tested. However, for percentage of positive tests, the total number of tests is the denominator, thus leading to a lower percentage when dividing the number of positive new cases (the numerator).