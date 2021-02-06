COVID hospitalizations drop below 300 mark; review finds 56 additional deaths

DOVER — The number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 300 for the first time in 2021.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 290 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in its daily update Friday — the lowest total since Dec. 3. The current mark of 290 reflects data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. and represents a decrease of 25 from the day prior.

Of those currently hospitalized, 40 are considered critical cases, the DPH said.

Delaware’s COVID-19-related death toll increased to 1,191, as the DPH reported 56 additional deaths — 54 of which were a result of a recent data quality review performed by DPH epidemiology staff. These 54 deaths that occurred in December and January, but were not yet included in the state’s COVID-19 death statistics.

The 56 total newly reported deaths ranged in age from 22 years old to 101 years old. Kent County recorded 34 of these deaths, 19 were Sussex County residents and three were from New Castle County.

Twelve of the newly reported deaths were residents of long-term care centers. There have been 609 COVID-19-related deaths at the state’s long-term care facilities (51%).

The DPH is monitoring the following outbreaks at 28 long-term care centers since late September; the totals represent cumulative cases totals between Sept. 25 and Thursday; they do not represent the number of active cases at each facility at this particular point in time:

• Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Center in Millsboro — 36 residents and 32 staff positive.

• Brackenville Center in Hockessin — 22 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow in Middletown — 20 residents and 30 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro — 48 residents and 31 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 68 residents and 53 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 60 residents and 38 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Pike Creek in Wilmington — 20 residents and 36 staff positive.

• Churchman Village in Newark — 80 residents and 52 staff positive.

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 45 residents and 42 staff positive.

• Dover Place in Dover — 39 residents and 26 staff positive.

• Foulk Manor South in Wilmington — 30 residents and 31 staff positive.

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewes — 69 residents and 34 staff positive.

• Hillside Center in Wilmington — 27 residents and 24 staff positive.

• Kutz Senior Living in Wilmington — 36 residents and 24 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 20 residents and 20 staff positive.

• ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington — 40 residents and 30 staff positive.

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 16 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center in Smyrna — 31 residents and 21 staff positive.

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin — 91 residents and 58 staff positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 50 staff positive.

• Seaford Center Nursing Home in Seaford — 36 residents and 30 staff positive.

• Shipley Manor in Wilmington — 39 residents and 28 staff positive.

• Silver Lake Center, Genesis Healthcare in Dover — 12 residents and 12 staff positive.

• Somerford Place in Newark — 31 residents and 14 staff positive.

• The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes — 17 residents and 41 staff positive.

• Westminster Village in Dover — 47 residents and 34 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford — 46 residents and 37 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 13 residents and 18 staff positive.

Vaccine scam alert

The DPH is making the public aware that of a potential phone scam regarding distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware.

Individuals have reported receiving calls claiming to be from the State of Delaware offering a COVID-19 vaccine for a cost of $75. As a reminder, the vaccine is free and there are no out-of-pocket costs associated with receiving the vaccine.

The public should be advised that anyone calling to offer COVID-19 vaccination for money is not legitimate. If you receive such a call, report it to the Delaware Department of Justice’s Fraud and Consumer Protection Unit at 302-577-8600.