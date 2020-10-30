COVID hospitalizations in Sussex increase to highest mark since June

DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sussex County increased to its highest mark since June 24, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily report on Thursday.

Sussex County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by seven compared to the day prior, up to 56. It makes up 56.5% of the state’s current 99 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sussex County was at seven 30 days ago before the sharp rise in October.

New Castle County’s and Kent County’s hospitalizations remained unchanged compared to the day prior at 36 and seven respectively. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The DPH also reported one new COVID-19 related death, pushing the state’s total to 689. The most recent death was a 77-year-old New Castle County resident with underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. The individual was not a resident of a long-term care center.

Sussex County also has the highest positivity rates in the state with a seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests at 5.6%. Meanwhile New Castle County is at 3.1% for the statistic and Kent County is at 3.3%.

In terms of percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they have been tested, Sussex County is posting a seven-day rolling average of 10.6%.

The state’s other two counties are below that mark as Kent County is at 8.6% and New Castle County is at 7%.

Statewide the seven-day rolling averages are 3.4% for percentage of positive tests and 7.5% for percentage of persons testing positive.

There were 155 new positive cases of the virus in Delaware reported by the DPH, bringing the state’s total to 24,553. There were also 1,323 new negative tests reported, increasing that total to 321,870.

Of the state’s 99 total current hospitalizations, 22 are considered critical, according to the DPH.

Delaware went past the 13,000-mark for total recoveries from COVID-19 on Thursday, thanks to an additional 62 recoveries which upped the state’s total to 13,008.