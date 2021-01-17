COVID hospitalizations increase by nine

DOVER — Hospitalizations increased slightly Sunday after trending downward during the past week, according to data released by the state Sunday.

Hospitalizations increased to 450, up nine from the day previous, with 57 Delawareans listed as critically ill (an increase of three from the day previous). The data is as of Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hospitalizations in New Castle County showed the most increase between days, increasing by 13 to 244, while rates fell in Kent County (to 99) and remained level in Sussex (107).

The state announced 922 new positive cases, increasing the total to 70,294. There have been 40,199 cases in New Castle County, 11,363 in Kent County and 18,570 in Sussex County.

The percent of people testing positive increased slightly, to 23.6%, while the percent of positive tests remained the same (8.6%) to the day previous.

No additional deaths were announced Sunday.

Meanwhile, 2,659 more people were vaccinated, bringing the total to 41,309 and 2,670 more people tested negative, bringing the total to 484,461.