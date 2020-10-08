COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Delaware

DOVER — The number of individuals currently hospitalized in Delaware with COVID-19 rose above the 100-mark for the first time since June 11 on Thursday.

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported an increase of 12 hospitalizations, pushing the current number to 101. Of the 101 hospitalized, 21 are considered critical according to the DPH.

The DPH also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 651.

The two most recent deaths were both from New Castle County and ranged in age from 78-80-years-old. Both individuals had underlying health conditions and one was a resident of a long-term care facility, according to the DPH.

New Castle County is tops in the state with 323 total COVID-19 related deaths. Sussex County is next with 210 and Kent County is last with 118.

Long-term care center residents have made up 384 of Delaware’s 651 COVID-19 related deaths (58.9%). All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Delaware did receive more good news as the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests dropped for the second-straight day.

The seven-day rolling average went down by 0.8% to 6.8% as the state heads closer back down to the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%. Delaware’s seven-day rolling average was above 8% two days prior.

The DPH reported 97 new positive cases of the virus, as well as additional cases attached to previous days, increasing the state’s total to 21,682. New Castle County has the most cases with 11,297, followed by Sussex County’s 7,112, Kent County’s 3,183 and 90 cases where the county is not yet known.

The DPH also added 75 recoveries, bringing that total to 11,146 and 2,197 more negative tests, raising that total to 279,820.