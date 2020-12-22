COVID hospitalizations reach high in Delaware; nine new deaths reported

DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 continued its surge, setting another record in Monday’s daily update via the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The report, which reflects data as of Sunday at 6 p.m., said there are currently 419 statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 67 are considered to be critical.

New Castle County is tops in the state with 249 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Kent County and Sussex County each recorded 85 hospitalizations.

The DPH also reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 871.

All nine of the most recent deaths were individuals with underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. They ranged in age from 64 years old to 91 years old.

Five of the nine were residents of a long-term care facility. Long-term care center residents have made up 476 of the state’s 871 COVID-19 related deaths — a mark of 54.6%.

Six of the most recent deaths were from New Castle County. Two were Sussex County residents and one was from Kent County.

New Castle County has experienced the most COVID-19-related deaths with 428, followed by 286 in Sussex County and 157 in Kent County.

The DPH only reported 448 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, significantly lower than recent days, saying it was due to a technical issue that is causing a reporting delay by some laboratories.

According to the DPH, this number of new cases is likely not reflective of the true level of infection, and when the issue is resolved, the number of new positive cases is expected to be larger than normal in the days ahead.

There have been 51,056 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware since March 11. New Castle County has totaled the most at 29,300 cases, then Sussex County with 12,611 cases and Kent County with 8,026 cases. There have also been 119 cumulative cases where the county is not yet known.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 9.2%, still above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% but below where it was at the beginning of the month when it hovered just above 10%.

The most recent seven-day rolling average is as of Friday at 6 p.m. for percentage of positive tests, due to a two-day lag for reporting that data to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

Staff writer Tim Mastro can be reached at tmastro@newszap.com.

Follow @TimMastroDSN on Twitter.