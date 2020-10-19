Covid hospitalizations rise in Delaware, all school categories now ‘yellow’

DOVER — The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 remained above the 100-mark for the 12th consecutive day, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report on Monday.

The state is averaging 11.1 daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people, which puts that category in the “yellow” for Delaware’s criteria to reopen schools. It was the only category to be in “green” a week ago when it was at 9.5 per 100,000 people. This marks the first time since the state released the criteria hospitalizations have not been in the “green.”

Yellow means schools may use a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person learning options with precautions in place. The two other categories, new cases per 100,000 people and percentage of persons testing positive, have both been in yellow since the week of July 18. In order for schools to open for only in-person instruction, two of the categories need to be in the “green” level.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have hovered between 101 and 116 over the last 12 days. In Monday’s data, which reflects data as of Sunday at 6 p.m., there were 107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 with 19 considered critical, according to the DPH.

Sussex County continues to experience the biggest rise in hospitalizations. The county’s hospitalizations increased by three compared to the day prior, up to 41. That number was at 15 on Oct. 5 — a rise of 26 in the last two weeks.

New Castle County’s hospitalizations have been steadily dropping however. The number fell by two compared to the day prior, down to 56. New Castle County’s hospitalizations have gone from 77 on Oct. 12 to the current number of 56 as of Sunday at 6 p.m. — a drop of 21.

There was no change in Kent County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations as the number stayed at 10.

Delaware’s rise in hospitalizations comes as the country is experiencing rising case totals. As of last week, new cases per day were on the rise in 44 U.S. states. Deaths per day were climbing in 30 states.

The DPH also announced one new COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 666.

The most recent death was a 96-year-old individual from New Castle County who was a resident of a long-term care center and had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. Long-term care residents have made up 391 of Delaware’s 666 COVID-19 related deaths (58.7%).

There were 100 new positive COVID-19 cases reported by the DPH in the data released on Monday. The state has recorded a total of 23,196 positive cases of the virus since the first one was reported on March 11.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.9%. The rolling average of percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they’ve been tested, increased by two-tenths to 6%.

The DPH also reported an additional 95 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total to 12,113. There were also 1,619 more people who tested negative, increasing the total to 305,822.

