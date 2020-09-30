COVID hospitalizations rise in Delaware

DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized in Delaware with COVID-19 rose to its highest point since June 28, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by eight compared to the day prior, up to 72. That number has not been higher than 70 since it was also 72 on June 28.

Of the 72 currently hospitalized, 15 are considered to be in critical condition, according to the DPH.

The DPH also announced one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 636.

The most recent death was a 74-year-old Sussex County resident. The individual did have an underlying health condition and was a resident of a long-term care center, according to the DPH.

It was the 207th COVID-19 related death in Sussex County, which is the second-most in the state’s three counties. New Castle County has recorded the most COVID-19 related deaths with 312 while Kent County has the least at 117.

Residents of long-term care facilities have made up 376 of Delaware’s 636 COVID-19 related deaths (59%).

The DPH reported 89 new positive cases on Wednesday to bring the state’s total number of positives to 20,613. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests remained at 7.2%, above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%. For the new tests reported on Wednesday, the percent-positive rate was 8%.

There were 992 new negative tests added to the state’s total, bringing that number to 265,949. An additional 23 recoveries from the virus were also reported, increasing that total to 10,622.