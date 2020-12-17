COVID hospitalizations set record for fourth consecutive day in Delaware

DOVER — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were added to Delaware’s total and hospitalizations set a record for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report.

Delaware’s number of COVID-19 related deaths increased to a total of 645. Of the newly added deaths, eight were due to a Vital Statistics review of November records.

All 12 individuals had underlying health conditions, the DPH said, and six were residents of long-term care centers. Long-term care residents have made up 461 of the 845 total deaths.

The 12 individuals ranged in age from 56 years old to 101 years old. Seven were New Castle County residents, four were from Sussex County and one was from Kent County.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations meanwhile increased by seven compared to the day prior, up to an all-time high of 407 with 58 cases considered critical.

The news comes as the first batches of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed throughout the state with the first long-term care staff members receiving vaccinations on Thursday.

“We are all relieved to see that this vaccine has arrived at our long-term care facilities to protect Delaware’s most vulnerable citizens from COVID-19,” said Gov. John Carney in a statement. “But we’re not through the woods yet. We still face a difficult winter surge of cases and hospitalizations. Stay vigilant until we can widely distribute the vaccine. Wear a mask. Don’t gather with friends or family outside your household. We’ll get through this.”

The DPH reported 820 new positive cases of the virus in Thursday’s report, bringing the overall total to 48,768 since March 11. All numbers provided by the DPH reflect data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

New Castle has still seen the most positive cases with 28,075. Sussex County is next with 12,976 cases, followed by Kent County’s 7,599 cases and 118 cases where the county is not yet known.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 9.4%. All data related to percentage of positive tests reflect data as of Monday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

By county, Kent County has the highest percent-positive rate with a seven-day rolling average of 13.1%. Sussex County is at 10.1% while New Castle County is at 9.2%.