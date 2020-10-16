COVID-related deaths continue at long-term care centers

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) provided its weekly update on COVID-19 cases in long-term care centers and schools on Friday.

The DPH is currently investigating three COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Thursday at 6 p.m., there have been 1,387 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents and 388 residents have suffered COVID-19 related deaths.

There were four more COVID-19 related deaths among long-term care residents this week.

All four occurred in two of the three facilities experiencing outbreaks. Three deaths were recorded in Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington while one was reported from Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington.

The status of the three facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks are:

•Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington — 54 residents and 39 staff members positive.

•Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 44 residents and 31 staff members positive.

•Country Rest Home in Greenwood — 30 residents and 17 staff members.

Meanwhile, there have been a combined total of 180 COVID-19 positive students and staff who were in-person at a school or child care facility while potentially infectious reported to DPH from Sept. 1 to Thursday at 6 p.m.

The cases are broken down as follows:

• Child care — 22 students and 19 staff.

• Private K-12 — 43 students and 17 staff.

• Public K-12 — 17 students and 62 staff.

The DPH also reported one additional COVID-19 related death on Friday. It is the 11th death in the last seven days and pushes the state’s total to 662.

The most recent death was a 68-year-old Sussex County resident who had an underlying health condition, according to the DPH. It was the 213th COVID-19 related death from Sussex County. New Castle County has recorded the most deaths with 330 while Kent County has the least with 119.

Hospitalizations dropped for the second day in a row, down by seven to 104. The number of critically ill dropped by two to 26, the DPH said.

There were 163 new positive cases of the virus reported by the DPH, bringing the state’s total to 22,724. The state’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests stayed the same compared to the day prior at 2.6%. The seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive increased by one-tenth to 5.5%.

The DPH added 94 recoveries from the virus, upping that total to 11,818 while 2,345 more people tested negative, raising that total to 298,418.