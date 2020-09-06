COVID-related deaths remain low in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware announced 140 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 17,892. Six hundred eight of those resulted in fatalities, while individuals have recovered in 9,641 cases, per data from the Division of Public Health.

Fifty-eight individuals were hospitalized, with 12 critically ill. The number of hospitalizations has seen an uptick over the past three weeks but is still a fraction of the high of 337 in late April.

Delaware has reported just eight coronavirus deaths over the previous four weeks.

In total, 248,632 people — about a quarter of the state’s population — have been tested. A majority of those live in New Castle County.

The seven-day average for percentage of tests that come back positive, a key metric for state officials, was at 4.7%, consistent with recent weeks.

Of the three counties, New Castle has seen the most cases and deaths, with 8,516 and 302, respectively. However, Sussex County residents are more than twice as likely to have tested positive for COVID than those in New Castle. The southernmost county has 6,374 cases and 196 deaths.

Kent County has had 2,699 cases and 110 deaths.

Less than 7% percent of cases have involved residents of long-term care centers but that subgroup makes up almost 61% of deaths (369).

Eighty-three percent of deaths (equivalent to five out of six) have involved a Delawarean 65 or older even though seniors make up only 16% of cases. Just 4% of fatalities have been in people under age 50, including no COVID-attributed deaths in anyone younger than 18.

Women make up 54% of cases and 53% of deaths.

White individuals make up 35% of cases but 61% of deaths, while Hispanic/Latino Delawareans account for 24% of cases and 7% of deaths. Per capita, however, Hispanic/Latino residents are five times more likely than white ones to have had COVID.