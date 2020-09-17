COVID rolling average falls but hospitalizations increase

DOVER — Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive COVID-19 tests fell for the first time in a week, but hospitalizations increased, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily report on Thursday.

There are currently 66 individuals hospitalized with the virus in Delaware — an increase of eight compared to the previous day. Of those currently hospitalized, 18 are considered critical, which is an increase of seven.

The DPH reported 89 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 19,318. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests dropped by 0.1% to 7.1%, the DPH reported. It had increased for seven days in a row prior to the release of the new data on Thursday.

The mark of 7.1% is still above the recommended number of 5% by the World Health Organization. Delaware had hovered between 4% and 5% for most of August and early September before this week’s increases.

County-wise, Sussex County is the only county who is below the 5% mark recommended by the WHO. It is barely under at 4.9% after the seven-day rolling average dropped from 5.8% to 4.9% compared to the day prior.

Kent County’s seven-day rolling average is 6.5% while New Castle is the highest at 8.2%.

The DPH also reported no new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, ending a streak of three consecutive days with at least one death. The state’s death toll remained at 619.

There were only four recoveries from the virus reported by the DPH on Thursday, to raise that total to 10,193.

An additional 1,179 people tested negative for COVID-19, bringing that total to 247,850, according to the DPH.