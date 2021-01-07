COVID testing surpasses 1 million mark in Delaware

WILMINGTON — Delaware surpassed the 1 million mark for COVID-19 tests performed earlier this week.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 1,020,329 tests administered in Wednesday’s daily report. That number is as of Sunday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

A total of 523,926 different persons have taken those tests.

“Hitting a million tests for our small state is quite astonishing,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

New Castle County makes up more than half the tests administered with 609,674, Sussex County is next with 202,181, followed by Kent County with 114,114 and 94,360 tests where the county of the tester is unknown.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for tests performed is at 6,588 as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

That number has shrunk from what it was in previous weeks. It was at 8,786.5 on Dec. 26,

Dr. Rattay attributed the decline in testing over the last seven days to the holiday season. She said Delaware has a record amount of testing locations this week and encouraged those who participated in holiday celebrations to get tested.

“Any individual who spent time over the holidays with loved ones not part of their household or certainly any individuals who spent time with someone who had COVID,” Dr. Rattay said. “Individuals who are going back to the workplace now or students who are going back to schools, which we hope are many, please take advantage of the many, many testing sites available this week. Start the new year knowing your COVID status.”

A full list of testing sites in Delaware is available at de.gov/gettested.