COVID upticks continued this week

DOVER — Daily cases remain high, and hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise due to COVID-19, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s weekly update Friday.



The number of new daily cases each day this week remained elevated with the seven-day average increasing to 472.9 as of Thursday at 6 p.m., according to DPH.



Currently, 187 Delawareans are hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the total as of last Friday’s update. Thirty-one of those are listed as critically ill, up five from last week.



A total of 763 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional deaths since last week’s update, including four as a result of a review of Vital Statistics records. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranges in age from 21 to 104. Of those who have died, 393 were female and 370 were male. A total of 376 individuals were from New Castle County, 128 were from Kent County, and 259 were from Sussex County.



There have been 34,170 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents reported to DPH since March 11, including 16,874 individuals who are considered recovered.



The seven-day average for the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 decreased from 15.1% as of Nov. 19, to 13.7% as of Thursday.



As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for the percentage of total tests that were positive was 5.8%, which was the same percentage as of Nov. 17. DPH said that there is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percent of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date DPH receives the result.



A total of 753 cases have been reported in Delaware’s child care facilities and private and public K-12 schools since Sept. 1.



During the week of Nov. 19-25, 24 staff cases and 17 student cases were reported in child care facilities and 61 staff cases and 44 student cases were reported in public K-12 schools. Zero cases were reported for private K-12 schools this week for staff and students.



In total since Sept. 1, 94 staff cases and 83 student cases have been reported in child care facilities; 44 staff members and 103 students have tested positive in private K-12 schools; and 247 cases have been reported for staff and 182 have been reported for students in public K-12 schools.



To determine the start of the infectious period, or when others may have been exposed to someone infectious, DPH looks 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to testing for those individuals who had no symptoms.



These data only indicate potential exposure to COVID-19 in these settings, not whether exposure actually occurred. These figures do not indicate that the infections were caused from being in the school setting.



As cases increase, DPH recommends Delawareans take the following actions to prevent further spread of infection in the community: Only dine socially (at home and in restaurants) with those who live with you; don’t spend time socially with people outside your household; and don’t plan on holding holiday dinners with those outside your household — even family.