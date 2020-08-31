Critical illnesses rise; numbers duplication causes case decrease

DOVER — Overall hospitalizations declined, while critical illnesses due to COVID-19 continue to increase.

There are now 55 Delawareans hospitalized, with 16 listed as critically ill, according to data released by the Delaware Division of Public Health. The overall hospitalizations declined by six between Saturday and Sunday’s reports, while those listed as critically ill increased by two, from 14.

No more deaths were reported Sunday, leaving coronvirus’s death toll in Delaware at 604.

Due to a duplication in numbers, the total amount of positive cases of coronavirus decreased Sunday, based off data from Saturday at 6 p.m. There are 17,343 cases of coronavirus in Delaware.

There are 8,139 cases in New Castle County, 6,317 in Sussex County and 2,608 in Kent County. There are 279 of an unknown county.

So far, there have been 9,318 recoveries from the virus.