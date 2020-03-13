DAFB implements health safety measures

DOVER – Dover Air Force Base announced today it has implemented Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha as a safety precautionary measure to protect base personnel from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bases officials said this condition is implemented when there is a limited disease threat to personnel or an unusual human health threat that has the potential to rapidly move into the local area.

“The safety of our Dover family is our top priority,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “We are taking these proactive steps to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the base remains ready to provide for national defense and global mobility.

“All members of Team Dover are encouraged to follow guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention to avoid further spread of respiratory illnesses.”

All base facilities currently remain open to normally permitted patrons.

Base leadership has assembled a team from multiple agencies on Dover AFB to develop a plan to ensure the safety of the force and local community, in accordance with guidance from the Defense Department and the CDC.

Base personnel are encouraged to continue quality hygiene practices such as thorough hand washing, using hand sanitizer, avoiding hand-to-face contact, covering any cough with a tissue or your elbow and self-isolating if any respiratory illness symptoms such as fever or shortness of breath are experienced.

To date, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Dover AFB, and risk remains low. Dover AFB to continues to monitor the situation and will work closely with state health agencies to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

For more information on COVID-19, visit:

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

DoD: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/

For more information call (302) 677-3372, visit www.dover.af.mil or the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase. If you have additional questions, please email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.