DAFB moves forward with reopening

DOVER — Dover Air Force Base began Phase 2 of its reopening in conjunction with the state Monday.

The base raised capacity to 60% of maximum occupancy or 50 people. Base personnel still must wear face coverings when social distancing is impossible, as well as in certain other areas.

Medical screening will be moved from the main gate to the base medical clinic. The medical clinic hours and the pharmacy curbside pickup procedure will remain unchanged.

The base dining facility, FREDS and Mugs Café will offer limited dining-in options with no change in operating hours. The Eagle Lanes Bowling Alley will be open from noon to 6 p.m. every day with limited occupancy and social distancing requirements. Although final repairs on the Oasis Pool are being completed, it will open later month and be available from noon to 7 p.m.

Base playgrounds will remain closed until further notice in accordance with state guidelines.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit dover.af.mil/coronavirus. For state-specific information about COVID-19, visit de.gov/coronavirus.

