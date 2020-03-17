Dagsboro joins list of town hall closures to public

DAGSBORO – The town of Dagsboro Monday night joined the growing list of municipalities imposing town hall closures amid Delaware’s state of emergency and coronavirus pandemic crisis.

After lengthy discussion, council and staff decided to close town hall until further notice.

Town employees will be at work during their regular times, but the doors will be locked. Walk-in customers should instead consider the following alternatives;

• If the assistance of a town employee is needed, call (302) 732-3777 and an appointment can be made to come in. Phone assistance can also be given as well;

• To pay water or other bills, there are three different methods: (a) Use the town’s online payment method and pay by credit card; (b) drop off payment at the drop slot at the Dagsboro Police Department; (c) put your payment in the mail and send it in.

Council’s action follows that taken by numerous other municipalities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know we don’t have the kind of foot traffic that a Georgetown and a Seaford do, but you’re also in a smaller space,” said Dagsboro Mayor Brian Baull.

“My personal view is, if we were in China right now, or if you were in Iran or Italy, you wouldn’t have a choice about this,” said Dagsboro councilman William Chandler III. “I really think that we need to take this seriously. My view is that we ought to close it, notify people that if they have some urgent reason why they have to come into the office, then fine. But otherwise try to do it over the phone, electronically or my mail.”

Dagsboro Police Department will remain open as normal, but precautions are being taken to ensure the officers’ safety.

Also, the Dagsboro town council will not hold a monthly meeting in the month of April.