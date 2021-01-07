Daily report includes more than 1,200 COVID-positive cases

DOVER — Delaware again broke its record for new daily positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report.



An additional 1,241 new positives were reported Thursday, reflecting data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. It is the third time new daily positive cases have been more than 1,000, breaking the previous record of 1,068 set Dec. 11.



The surge in cases brings Delaware’s total number of positives to 62,949. It comes one day after the state set its record for highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.



Hospitalizations did decrease in Thursday’s report, down by five compared to the day prior. That number now stands at 453, which is the second-highest of all time. Fifty-seven of those are considered critical, according to the DPH.



The DPH also reported two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 949. The two most recent deaths were both New Castle County residents, who ranged in age from 49 to 79.



According to the DPH, both individuals had underlying health conditions and neither was a resident of a long-term care center. Long-term care center residents have made up 505 of Delaware’s 949 COVID-19-related deaths (53.2%).



New Castle County has recorded both the most COVID-19 cases and deaths with 36,188 positive cases and 474 deaths.



The county made up more than half the new daily positives in Thursday’s report with 773 of the 1,241. Sussex County posted 308 new positive cases in the daily update, and Kent County followed with 154. Six of the new positives were from counties yet to be determined.



The 773 new cases in New Castle County is a record for the county, and the 308 in Sussex County is just seven short of its daily all-time high.



Delaware administered 687 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, according to the DPH, with additional doses reported than on days prior. This brings the total amount of doses given to 18,732, as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.



The DPH reported that no additional doses of vaccine were received Wednesday. The state has received 53,650 doses of vaccine as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. — 28,300 from Moderna and 25,350 from Pfizer.