DART will reduce service statewide

DOVER – DART will operate on a reduced service schedule, citing business closures, reductions in staffing and lower ridership levels with the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Delaware.

On weekdays, regular fixed route services will operate on a Saturday service schedule statewide, with additional service on Routes 15, 18, 43 and 301. DART’s regularly scheduled weekend service will operate normal service levels. For specifics, please visit www.DartFirstState.com.

Customer Service call center hours will be reduced to Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, all DART ticket stores will be closed until further notice, which includes the stores at 718 N. Market St., Amtrak Station, at DART Administration Buildings in Dover and Wilmington, and at the Lewes Transit Center.

DART fares and passes can be purchased through DART Pass mobile payment app, online, or by paying cash on the buses. A list of other sales locations is available at Ticket Outlets. The Lewes Transit Center Passenger Facility will also be closed to the public.

Statewide Paratransit services will continue to operate normal hours, as will the Reservations call center.

