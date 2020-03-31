Del Tech Georgetown Campus to host medical supply collection

GEORGETOWN – Sussex County agencies and lawmakers have collaborated to facilitate a drop-off location for donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supply items.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, persons interested in donating PPEs and medical supplies will be able to drop them off at the Delaware Technical Community College’s Georgetown Campus.).

Located in the parking lot near the baseball field, the drop-off site will be open and staffed by first responders April 2, 3, and 4 between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.

Those making donations must remain in their vehicle. On-site staff will collect donated items.

All donated items will be distributed by need and availability to police, fire, and EMS agencies, as well as to medical facilities throughout Sussex County.

All items must be new and must fall into these categories:

• All types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks

• Protective suits and medical scrubs

• Goggles, safety glasses, and face shields

• Cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes

• Medical gloves

• Hand sanitizer

Optionally, donated items can be collected by first responders at the donator’s request. Those wishing for on-site collection may contact the Sussex EMS Office at (302) 854-5050 to coordinate pick-up.

Facilitation of this drop off-site is a coordinated effort by Sussex County Police Chief’s Council, Delaware Technical Community College, Sussex Emergency Medical Services, Delaware State Police Troops 4, 5, and 7, Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, state representatives Danny Short, Ruth Briggs King, Tim Dukes and Steve Smyk; State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, Dave Tiberi (President and Chief Operating Officer, ERP Safety) and Dukes Lumber Company.