Delaware adds 114 new COVID cases, one death

DOVER — A 69-year-old from Sussex County with underlying health conditions died from complications due to COVID-19 to bring the total number of those who have died in Delaware during the pandemic to 681, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced on Sunday.

The state added 114 new coronavirus cases statewide as of 6 p.m. on Saturday — bringing the total number of cases to 23,961 — including 12,646 in New Castle County, 7,802 in Sussex County and 3,422 in Kent County. A total of 91 of the cases are of unknown origin.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed steady at 103. The number of those who are critically ill dropped by one and now stands at 21.

Individuals in the 18- to 34-year-old age group have posted the most positive cases in the state with 38 new cases reported, bringing the total of positive cases among that age group to 7,692. A total of 5,506 individuals in the 35- to 49-year-old age group have tested positive for the coronavirus, the second highest age bracket in the state.

A total of 33 people recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,643.

