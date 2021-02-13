Delaware adds 13 new COVID-19-related deaths to its pandemic toll

DOVER – Almost evenly spread among Delaware’s three counties, there were 13 new COVID-19-related deaths announced by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Saturday, as well as 414 additional positive cases.

The accumulated statistics came from data distributed by the DPH as of 6 p.m. on Friday.

The most recent deaths ranged among individuals from 47 to 100-years-old, including four each from Kent and New Castle counties and five from Sussex County, all said to have had underlying health conditions.

Six were residents at long-term care facilities, bringing the long-term care facilities COVID-19-related death count to 659 (51%). Individuals 65 years and older have experienced the most deaths due to COVID, with 1,075 (84%) succumbing to the virus.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 282 throughout the state, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Kent County actually saw its coronavirus-related hospitalization drop by three to 31 while Sussex County increased by eight to 62. There are 189 COVID patients admitted to hospitals in New Castle County.

Of those hospitalized, 20 are critically ill, a decrease of three from the previous day’s data.

Individuals ranging in age from 18-to-34 remain the state’s highest population of positive tests at 24,602 (22%). A total of 145 new cases were added to that age brackets’ roll Friday. That is 6,538 more positive cases than the next highest grouping, those aged 35-to-49, with 18,064 cases (22%).

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 140,965 doses of vaccine have been administered so far. The state is reporting 21,085 doses remaining in its inventory as of 6 p.m. Friday.