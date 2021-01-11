Delaware adds 14 deaths to COVID-19 count

DOVER — After a review of Vital Statistics records, the Delaware Division of Public Health added 14 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths to Delaware’s rolls.

This brings the total of COVID-19 -related deaths to 986. The DPH said the eaths uncovered in the review were “mainly from November and December.”

The 14 deaths ranged in age from 45 to 94 years old. Thirteen of the 14 had underlying health conditions while six were residents of long-term care centers. Long-term care center residents have made up 526 of the state’s 986 COVID-19-related deaths (53.3%).

Eight of the newly reported deaths were from New Castle County, bringing its total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 488. Four were from Sussex County to increase its total to 316 while two were Kent County residents to raise its total to 182.

The review came as Delaware is experiencing its highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The DPH reported 471 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday’s update, which reflects data as of Sunday at 6 p.m. Of those currently hospitalized, 58 are considered critical.

Delaware is one away from its all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations of 472, which was set one day prior. Sussex County set its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Monday’s report, however, with an increase to 107.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests remained well above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5%. It is at 9.7%, as of Friday at 6 p.m., according to the DPH. That is the most recent day of available data for percentage of positive tests, due to a two-day lag to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

Sussex County is posting the highest positivity rates with a seven-day rolling average of 13% as of Friday at 6 p.m. while Kent County is at 11.8% and New Castle County is at 8.7%.

For the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, the highest percent-positive rate was in Georgetown, which recorded 19.9% of its tests to be positive. Next was Frankford, which was at 18.9% for the week and Greenwood, which posted a mark of 18.2%.

Other ZIP codes above 15% included Ocean View (17.2%), Selbyville (17%), Laurel (16.5%), Wilmington’s 19804 ZIP code (16.4%) and Bridgeville (16%).

The lowest mark in the state is Wilmington’s 19806 ZIP code which is at 3.6% — the only ZIP code below 5%.

Delaware has recorded 65,827 positive COVID-19 cases since the first one was reported on March 11. That total includes 545 new positives reported by the DPH on Monday, reflecting data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

According to the DPH, 26,707 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Sunday at 6 p.m. Only 37 doses were done on Sunday — the lowest daily count since Sunday, Dec. 27 when there were just six.

As of Sunday, Delaware has not received any new shipments of vaccine since last Tuesday — five-straight days with no doses delivered. The state has received a total of 53,650 doses, 28,300 of the Moderna vaccine and 25,350 of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the most recent data via the DPH.

